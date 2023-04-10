Ashley Distribution Services honored with American Trucking Association’s President’s Trophy

ARCADIA, Wis. — Ashley Distribution Services (ADS) has received the President’s Trophy through the American Trucking Association (ATA) in the Between 25-100 Million Miles category and the first place Fleet Safety Award in the Over 10 Million Miles category.

The awards were given on Wednesday, April 5, at the ATA’s Safety Management Council’s Safety, Security & Human Resources National Conference & Exhibition awards banquet, according to a news release.

The ATA President’s Trophy is the highest safety award available to motor carriers in the United States and is presented annually to only three motor carriers, one in each of the three categories: Over 100 Million Miles, 25 to 100 Million Miles and Under 25 Million Miles.

Each company is judged on safety record, programs and community outreach activities by top motor carrier safety professionals, as well as commercial vehicle enforcement personnel.

The Fleet Safety Award is determined by a company’s highway safety record.

ADS has been recognized with the Fleet Safety Award multiple years through ATA and was also named in the Top 100 Private Carriers by Transport Topics in 2021.

“We are extremely proud that year over year we are recognized for our Ambassadors’ safe driving and contributions to the trucking industry,” said John Leighty, executive vice president of distribution and transportation at ADS. “We refer to our drivers as Ambassadors because they are the face of our brand and have the final touch with every customer. These awards would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire Ashley Distribution team.”

Steve Ralston, ADS’ director of transportation safety and compliance, said that the vision for any safety director is for their organization to strive to receive an award at this level from a national trade organization such as the ATA.

“Receiving the President’s Trophy displays Ashley Distribution Services’ dedication to operating safely on our roadways, he said. “This can only be achieved by how our ambassadors operate, drive safely and do their part by representing the trucking industry.”