Ascent named to Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 list

BELLEVILLE, Mich. — Global logistics company Ascent has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023.

This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on Wednesday, March 29.

Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of all three touchpoints of trust, according to a news release.

A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study.

“We are thrilled that Ascent has been included on Newsweek’s 2023 list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America,” said Chris Jamroz, executive chairman of the board at Ascent. “Being named alongside several of our customers speaks to the trust, values and partnership we have fostered throughout the years. We are immensely proud of the passion and innovation our team continues to exemplify each day as we fulfill our unyielding commitment to customer-centric service.”