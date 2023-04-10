TheTrucker.com
Shell Rotella’s SuperRigs rolls into Wyoming for 1st time

Shell Rotella's SuperRigs event is being held for the first time in Wyoming. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 41st Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition will be hosted in Wyoming for the first time ever.

The truck beauty contest will be held June 8-10 at CAM-PLEX in Gillette, according to a news release.

The CAM-PLEX is located off Interstate 90 and encompasses more than 1,000 acres of land, featuring a theatre, a convention/exhibit hall, two multi-purpose pavilions, a racetrack, rodeo grounds, more than 1,700 RV sites and a 21-acre park and picnic area.

“There are numerous events and activities being planned that will honor the hardworking spirit of truckers,” the news release stated. “SuperRigs contestants, their families and the community will be able to see some of the best-looking and hardest-working big rigs in North America, all while enjoying some family fun throughout the three-day event.”

Shell Rotella SuperRigs competitors will compete for 24 awards, including Best Chrome, Best Lights and Best of Show.

Hardworking owner/operator truckers from across the United States and Canada compete annually for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes.

Twelve drivers will be selected to have their truck featured in the 2024 Shell Rotella SuperRigs Calendar, which will also feature views from the area surrounding Gillette area.

There is no fee to enter SuperRigs, which is billed as a family-friendly weekend event.

Highlights include:

  • Contestant dinner.
  • Truck lights competition.
  • Fireworks.
  • Truck parade.
  • Musical entertainment.

More information is available by clicking here.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
