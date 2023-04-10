160 Driving Academy opens new South Carolina location

EVANSTON, Ill. — 160 Driving Academy’s newest location in Spartanburg, South Carolina, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 4.
Attendees included Spartanburg community members, along with 160 Driving Academy leadership team and partners, according to a news release.
Commemorating the special event, Eric Cook, branch manager of the Spartanburg location, said that “the trucking industry doesn’t get the proper exposure it should to attract talent. With wages seeing upward increases of 18%, there hasn’t been a better time to earn your CDL.”
The Spartanburg branch is located at 404 McCravy Drive Suite G.
