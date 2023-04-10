TheTrucker.com
160 Driving Academy opens new South Carolina location

By The Trucker News Staff -
Officials with 160 Driving Academy and Spartanburg, S.C., celebrate the opening of the school's newest location. (Courtesy: 160 Driving Academy)

EVANSTON, Ill. — 160 Driving Academy’s newest location in Spartanburg, South Carolina, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 4.

Attendees included Spartanburg community members, along with 160 Driving Academy leadership team and partners, according to a news release.

Commemorating the special event, Eric Cook, branch manager of the Spartanburg location, said that “the trucking industry doesn’t get the proper exposure it should to attract talent. With wages seeing upward increases of 18%, there hasn’t been a better time to earn your CDL.”

The Spartanburg branch is located at 404 McCravy Drive Suite G.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff
