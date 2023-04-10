TheTrucker.com
Tenney Group welcomes new executive

By The Trucker News Staff -
Tenney Group's newest executive, Meghan Meurer, has joined the company as chief commercial officer. She will be based out of St. Louis. (Courtesy: Tenney Group)

ST. LOUIS — Meghan Meurer has joined transportation logistics company Tenney Group as its new chief commercial officer.

According to a news release, Meurer will be based in St. Louis and will be responsible for leading all sales and marketing activities for the company.

Her career encompasses 12 years of expertise in supply chain experience, including her most recent position as the executive vice president of sales at the $1.5B privately-held transportation cooperative UniGroup, the news release noted.

Meurer holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in business administration from Stephens College. She currently resides in St. Louis with her husband and two children.

“We are ecstatic to have Meghan join the Tenney Group,” said Spencer Tenney, president and CEO of Tenney Group. “Her experience in the transportation industry will not only enhance our team development but will also play a big role in driving our mission at Tenney Group to help transportation owners exit on their terms.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
