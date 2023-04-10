Tenney Group welcomes new executive

ST. LOUIS — Meghan Meurer has joined transportation logistics company Tenney Group as its new chief commercial officer.

According to a news release, Meurer will be based in St. Louis and will be responsible for leading all sales and marketing activities for the company.

Her career encompasses 12 years of expertise in supply chain experience, including her most recent position as the executive vice president of sales at the $1.5B privately-held transportation cooperative UniGroup, the news release noted.

Meurer holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in business administration from Stephens College. She currently resides in St. Louis with her husband and two children.

“We are ecstatic to have Meghan join the Tenney Group,” said Spencer Tenney, president and CEO of Tenney Group. “Her experience in the transportation industry will not only enhance our team development but will also play a big role in driving our mission at Tenney Group to help transportation owners exit on their terms.”