Love’s to invest $1 billion upgrading locations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has announced a $1 billion investment to upgrade 200 locations around the nation over the next five years.

According to a news release, the project is dubbed the Strategic Remodel Initiative and will invest between $2 million and $7 million per location.

“Investing in existing locations is another way Love’s prioritizes creating a first-class experience for customers,” said Randy Swain, director of construction and remodels for Love’s. “Being strategic with how we update existing locations – and keeping them open during the process – strengthens Love’s commitment to getting customers back on the road quickly.”

The stores will remain open during the remodel process, and when completed each location will have a more modern look and open concept, the news release noted.

Locations will be equipped with open-kitchen concepts, multiple restaurant options and updated Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations. Dog parks will be added to locations without existing ones, where space allows.

“While the company has always invested in its locations, the Strategic Remodel Initiative identifies which locations will be updated based on foot traffic, sales and store age,” according to the news release. “Locations being completed soon as a part of the initiative include El Paso, Texas and Columbia, Tennessee.”

As part of the Strategic Remodel Initiative, Love’s will also update three locations this year via teardown and reconstruction. The locations will be closed during the process and be reopened with an expanded footprint and new look and feel. Love’s locations in Oklahoma City and Gary, Indiana, reopened in February after being complete rebuilds.

In addition to Love’s Strategic Remodel Initiative, the company plans to open 25 new locations in 2023.

In all, Love’s will invest approximately $1 billion in new and remodeled locations in 2023, adding amenities and services.