ATA elects Andrew Boyle as association chair

AUSTIN, Texas — Andrew Boyle, co-president of Billerica, Massachusetts-based Boyle Transportation, has been elected as the 79th chair of the American Trucking Association (ATA). The announcement was made Oct. 17 during ATA’s 2023 2023 ATA Management Conference & Exhibition in Austin.

“It is a tremendous privilege to be chosen by my peers in the trucking industry to be ATA chairman,” Boyle said. “Being selected to serve the millions of hardworking men and women who make up this great industry is an incredible honor, and I’m excited to take on this challenge.”

Boyle succeeds Dan Van Alstine, president and COO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems, in the role of chairman.

“Andrew’s ability to share his vision for the trucking industry is inspiring,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “He is the kind of forward-thinking leader our industry and association need at this time of accelerating change and uncertainty.”

Van Alstine also voiced his support of Boyle as he handed over the reins.

“I’m confident that ATA is in great hands with my friend Andrew,” said Van Alstine. “I want to wish him good luck on what will surely be an exciting journey as ATA chairman. I also want to thank the ATA staff and my fellow members for their support this past year – they have made my term as chairman a truly special one.”

ATA also elected Dennis Dellinger, president and CEO of Cargo Transporters in Hickory, North Carolina, as ATA first vice chairman and Greg Hodgen, president and CEO of Groendyke Transport Inc. in Enid, Oklahoma, as ATA second vice chairman. In addition, Wes Davis, CFO of Big M Transportation in Blue Mountain, Mississippi, was named ATA vice chairman. John M. Smith, chairman of CRST International Holdings LLC, was reelected as secretary and John A. Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Ground, was reelected as treasurer.