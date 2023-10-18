Volvo Trucks extends exclusive sponsorship of America’s Road Team for 2024

AUSTIN, Texas — Volvo Trucks North America announced its continued commitment for the 22nd consecutive year as the exclusive sponsor of the America’s Road Team public outreach program in 2024. Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, made the announcement Oct. 17 at the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition (MC&E) in Austin, Texas.

Created by the ATA in 1986, America’s Road Team has been on a remarkable journey, navigating across the nation annually to embody the dedication, teamwork, and paramount role of America’s 3.6 million professional truck drivers in propelling the nation’s economy forward while enhancing the quality of life for all. Volvo Trucks has stood as the exclusive sponsor since 2002.

Every two years, a select group of outstanding professional drivers is nominated to lead America’s Road Team as captains. This exclusive group is recognized for their exceptional driving skills, commitment to safety advocacy, and superior driving records, collectively accounting for millions of accident-free miles. This team undertakes a pivotal role in educating students, community groups, lawmakers, and government officials on the importance of road safety, as well as the essentiality and sustainability of the trucking industry.

“The professional drivers who make up America’s Road Team are the elite of their profession, and I am proud to honor them on behalf of Volvo Trucks North America,” said Voorhoeve. “As captains, these men and women represent the movers of our nation’s economy, and as we look forward to our 22nd consecutive year as the exclusive sponsor, we salute their dedication to the values of safety and sustainability that are also at the heart of Volvo Trucks’ vision.”

In support of the 2024 America’s Road Team campaign, Volvo Trucks will continue to provide a fully loaded Volvo VNL 760. Powered by Volvo Trucks’ enhanced D13 Turbo Compound engine with Dynamic Torque, the VNL 760 features a 13-speed Volvo I-Shift automated manual transmission that enables optimum fuel efficiency without impacting performance. Innovative safety and productivity technology features on the VNL 760 include the Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS) system and Position Perfect™ steering configuration, in addition to Volvo Trucks Remote Diagnostics and Remote Programming services and the best-in-class Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) safety system.

Early next year, Volvo Trucks will extend its appreciation to America’s Road Team captains by hosting them at the recently enhanced, cutting-edge Volvo Trucks Customer Center in Dublin, Virginia, where the company’s products and innovations are showcased. The event will be highlighted by the truck handover ceremony.

“Volvo Trucks honors all the professional drivers who represent the hard work and values of the North American trucking industry, as well as America’s Road Team for its commitment to spreading our message of safety and sustainability,” Voorhoeve said. “These men and women deserve our respect and recognition for all they do to deliver essential goods and materials safely and securely, day after day.”