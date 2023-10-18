Mobley named CMO at All My Sons Moving and Storage

DALLAS — All My Sons Moving and Storage (AMS) on Oct. 18 announced the appointment of Katharine Mobley as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective immediately. With more than 25 years of experience in strategic marketing and global leadership roles, Mobley will be accountable for driving customer acquisition, revenue growth and brand expansion.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Katharine to AMS and have her join our leadership team as CMO,” said Robert Peterson, chief executive officer of All My Sons. “As a passionate leader with a proven track record of exponential growth in marketing, strategy, and brand transformations, Katharine is sure to take our brand to new heights. Her wealth of experience as a visionary leader makes her a valuable addition to the All My Sons team.”

Previously, Mobley led global marketing at First Advantage. Prior to her role at First Advantage, she served as CMO at several hyper-growth companies and managed a range of household brands at agencies such as Millard Brown, Allison Worldwide (formerly Allison+Partners) and BBDO.

Mobley’s expertise includes digital marketing, customer relationship management, market research and omnichannel marketing. As CMO for All My Son, Mobley will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s marketing strategies, brand positioning, user acquisition, and customer engagement initiatives. According to a company statement, she will play a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s direction and growth strategy as AMS positions itself for future growth.

She expressed her enthusiasm for joining the company, saying, “I’m thrilled to join All My Sons at this pivotal moment of growth and expansion, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to create meaningful connections with our employees, partners, and customers.”

Mobley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.