Average US diesel prices decline in most areas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel prices have eased a bit, according to the latest information from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

As of Feb. 26, the price sits at $4.058 per gallon, down from $4.109 per gallon on Feb. 19, the EIA notes.

Prices declined in all areas of the nation except for the Rocky Mountain region, where the average cost rose to $3.999 per gallon on Feb. 26 from $3.957 on Feb. 19.

The lowest prices in the nation can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.768 per gallon.

The highest prices are in California at $5.225 per gallon on average.

In New England, the price is $4.314 per gallon, down from $4.320 per gallon on Feb. 19, and along the West Coast, less California, the price sits at $4.692 per gallon, down from $4,721 per gallon on Feb. 19.

The Midwest average price is $3.961, down from $4.010 on Feb. 19.