TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

Averitt announces inaugural Integrated Carrier Awards

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   Averitt announces inaugural Integrated Carrier Awards
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Averitt announces inaugural Integrated Carrier Awards
Averitt recognizes excellence with inaugural Integrated Carrier Awards. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is announcing its inaugural Integrated Carrier Awards, honoring top-performing carriers among its truckload, brokerage, intermodal, and non-asset network. 

“This recognition highlights the vital role our full-load carrier partners play in providing seamless service to our customers,” said Steve McDonald, vice president of Integrated Services. “Their commitment to reliability and quality strengthens our ability to deliver transportation solutions across North America.” 

Trusted Network of Partners 

According to a company press release, for more than 25 years, Averitt has leveraged a trusted network of vetted partners to provide truckload brokerage services beyond its footprint, including full-load dry van, reefer, flatbed, and cross-border solutions across North America. 

The awards are based on tracking and visibility, proactive communication, overall carrier quality, on-time performance, and total volume covered. 

2025 Averitt Integrated Carrier Award Winners 

“This annual program reflects Averitt’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong partnerships with carriers that uphold the highest quality and service standards in the industry,” Averitt said. “For more information about Averitt’s Integrated services, or to inquire about becoming an Averitt Integrated carrier partner, visit Averitt.com/Integrated. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE