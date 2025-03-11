Averitt announces inaugural Integrated Carrier Awards

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is announcing its inaugural Integrated Carrier Awards, honoring top-performing carriers among its truckload, brokerage, intermodal, and non-asset network.

“This recognition highlights the vital role our full-load carrier partners play in providing seamless service to our customers,” said Steve McDonald, vice president of Integrated Services. “Their commitment to reliability and quality strengthens our ability to deliver transportation solutions across North America.”

Trusted Network of Partners

According to a company press release, for more than 25 years, Averitt has leveraged a trusted network of vetted partners to provide truckload brokerage services beyond its footprint, including full-load dry van, reefer, flatbed, and cross-border solutions across North America.

The awards are based on tracking and visibility, proactive communication, overall carrier quality, on-time performance, and total volume covered.

2025 Averitt Integrated Carrier Award Winners

“This annual program reflects Averitt’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong partnerships with carriers that uphold the highest quality and service standards in the industry,” Averitt said. “For more information about Averitt’s Integrated services, or to inquire about becoming an Averitt Integrated carrier partner, visit Averitt.com/Integrated.