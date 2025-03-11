Samsara and Hyundai Translead team up to boost trailer safety

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Samsara Inc. and Hyundai Translead are partnering to integrate Samsara’s Safety Solution with Hyundai Translead’s HT LinkVue system.

“Fleet operators are always looking for better ways to keep their drivers safe, protect their cargo, and run more efficient operations—and having real-time visibility around their trailers is an important part of that,” said Tom McNeela, vice president of hardware product management, Samsara. “By integrating Hyundai Translead’s HT LinkVue system with Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform, fleets get a more complete picture of what’s happening on the road. This partnership brings together video-based safety, telematics, and asset tracking in one seamless solution, helping fleets improve security, reduce losses, and make smarter decisions with data.”

Pre-Installed Visibility Solution

The collaboration will introduce a pre-installed, 360-degree trailer visibility solution designed to optimize fleet operations and strengthen safety standards across North America.

Samsara’s Camera Connector will facilitate seamless, wireless video transmission from Hyundai Translead’s HT LinkVue system directly to the cab, eliminating the need for complex rewiring and reducing installation costs and downtime. Fleet managers will gain access to comprehensive event review through Samsara’s platform, providing actionable insights for enhanced security and operational efficiency.

Key Benefits of the Integration

Enhanced driver coaching and incident response through comprehensive video capture.

Strengthened fleet security and loss prevention with real-time trailer monitoring.

Improved claims resolution and risk management through continuous video recording.

Centralized fleet management with access to unified real-time and historical video footage.

Critical Need for Advanced Monitoring

The collaboration addresses the critical need for advanced trailer monitoring among long-haul trucking, private logistics, construction, and high-value freight carriers, according to a joint press release. By combining Hyundai Translead’s HT LinkVue system with Samsara’s robust platform, fleets will benefit from real-time visibility and data-driven decision-making.

“Real-time visibility is essential for modern fleet operations, and our partnership with Samsara takes that to the next level,” said Young Jae Park, Hyundai Translead’s vice president of research and development. “By integrating HT LinkVue with Samsara’s platform, we’re providing fleets with a seamless solution that enhances monitoring, improves efficiency, and helps fleet managers make informed decisions with greater confidence.

According to the release, the partnership underscores Samsara’s commitment to integrating with leading camera providers to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions for real-time vehicle and trailer monitoring. Hyundai Translead, a market leading trailer manufacturer, will play a pivotal role in making this advanced technology widely accessible.