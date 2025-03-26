Averitt associates donate record $1.75 Million to St. Jude 

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Averitt associates, including truck drivers and other employees, recently presented a record donation of $1,750,001 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through Averitt Charities, the company’s charitable-giving organization.

“The generosity and commitment of our associates continue to inspire me,” said Gary Sasser, Averitt’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Their dedication to supporting St. Jude helps make a real difference in the lives of children and families facing difficult challenges. We’re especially proud of the one dollar in that donation, which represents ‘The Power of One dollar a week’ and how we can all make a positive impact.”

Donations Continue to Rise

This marks the fifth consecutive year the donation has increased, further supporting the hospital’s mission of advancing treatments and cures for pediatric catastrophic diseases.

Averitt Cares for Kids Program

Averitt Charities is funded by $1 weekly payroll contributions from Averitt associates through the company’s Averitt Cares for Kids program. The company also makes matching donations in honor of associate community service hours, achievements, life events and milestones. One hundred percent of Averitt Charities’ funds are designated for charitable efforts.

Since becoming the first corporate sponsor of St. Jude in 1990, Averitt Cares for Kids has contributed more than $14 million to the hospital. Since 1990, Averitt Cares for Kids contributions have been designated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® in Memphis, Tennessee. St. Jude is the leader in research, treatment and cure for catastrophic childhood disease, helping children and their families throughout the world. Averitt’s annual donation helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

For more information about Averitt Cares for Kids, visit Averitt.com/ACFK.