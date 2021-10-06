Averitt expanding Texas operations

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt Express has expanded its operations in Amarillo, Texas, with the addition of 25,000 square feet of enclosed distribution and fulfillment space.

According to a company news release, the facility will be used to provide shippers access to inventory and freight staging space to help streamline delivery and distribution throughout the Texas Panhandle.

“We are excited to offer businesses and shippers that serve the Panhandle new solutions that will enable them to improve their supply chain operations and speed-to-market,” Wayne Spain, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer, said.

“We have operated in Amarillo and throughout the region for many years, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence and ability to serve the communities in the area.”

The move comes on the heels of the company’s recent opening of a 400,000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment center near Dallas. Since launching Averitt Distribution and Fulfillment in 2019, the company has grown its warehousing footprint across more than 40 locations totaling over 2.5 million square feet of enclosed space, the news release stated.

“The demand for near-proximity warehousing has grown in parallel with the surge in ecommerce growth over the years,” Spain said. “At the same time, numerous supply chain disruptions, including the pandemic and challenges with port congestion, have contributed to a growing desire by many shippers to safeguard inventory needs across key markets.”