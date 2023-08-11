Averitt launches safety video campaign for drivers

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt Express has created a safety video campaign for its 5,000-plus drivers.

According to a news release, the objective of the program, which began at the start of 2023, “is to inspire and encourage safe driving practices. through voluntary online refresher courses.” The first quarter’s course focused on how to drive safely in adverse conditions, presenting real-life situations that were captured on Averitt’s outward-facing cameras, while the second-quarter video covered tips on how drivers can control their speed.

All drivers who completed the course during each quarter were entered in separate drawings for 10 winners of Red Thinkin’ Rewards points, Averitt’s points-based incentive program. Thousands of drivers participated in the program in the first and second quarters, and Averitt plans to continue the momentum by focusing on a specific online video each quarter.

“We’re proud of our culture of doing things the right way and the safe way,” said Jason Bolton of Averitt’s safety leadership. “The quarterly campaigns are another way to build on that commitment, and we’re thrilled with how our driving associates responded.”

Averitt officials say they strive to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.

New Averitt drivers complete training focused on protective driving techniques, operational technology, accident reporting, equipment and maintenance information, hours of service compliance and seat belt usage. Additionally, new drivers who need extra training attend Averitt’s driver development school, a vehicle maneuvering course that helps prepare them for the road. This training allows drivers to learn as a team, develop trust

Additionally, Averitt conducts monthly education campaigns to highlight important components of safe driving. To keep safe driving practices at the forefront, Averitt also provides periodic on-site classroom programs and requires drivers to complete a variety of online safety courses.