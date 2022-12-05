Averitt named Carrier of the Year by Coca-Cola

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt Express was recently honored by Coca-Cola’s Parts and Equipment division as its 2022 Supply Chain LTL Carrier of the Year.

Coca-Cola presented the award during a special gathering at Averitt’s Dallas service center.

“We are humbled to receive this honor from a globally recognized brand such as Coca-Cola,” said Kent Williams, Averitt’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Our team strives to deliver quality customer service, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Coca-Cola by providing reliable, first-class transportation solutions.”

Averitt handles Coca-Cola’s inbound equipment for its various soda dispensing machines, powering the soft drink maker’s supply chain efforts in the Dallas, San Antonio and Louisville areas.

This marks the first time Averitt has earned LTL Carrier of the Year recognition from Coca-Cola.