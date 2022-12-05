Navistar recalls certain models due to faulty hex flange lock nuts

WASHINGTON — More than 31,000 big trucks and buses are being recalled by Navistar due to improper heat treating on hex flange lock nuts.

According to recall notices filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — 22V-869 and 22V-869 — the defect could result in unstable steering, increasing the possibility of a crash.

Company officials say they aren’t aware of any crashes related to the issue.

Included in the recall are certain 2021-22 International CV and 2022-23 HV models, along with 2023 models of the HX, Lonestar, LT, MV and RH.

The defective parts — used between January and August 2022, depending on the vehicle — did not fail at the time of vehicle assembly.

Navistar officials said they quarantined vehicles in their plants on Aug. 26 until they were sure good parts were being used in production.

Navistar dealers will replace all suspect hex flange lock nuts with those made to its design specifications for form and surface hardness. Dealers and owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by first-class mail beginning Jan. 20.