Averitt named to Forbes’ Best-In-State Employers for ’23

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has announced its inclusion in Forbes Magazine’s list of America’s Best-in-State Employers for 2023, receiving the honor in both North Carolina and Tennessee.

According to the company’s press release, “This accolade is presented by Forbes in partnership with Statista Inc., a renowned statistics portal and industry ranking provider.”

The news release notes that Averitt stood out by “showcasing the company’s commitment to sustaining a positive work environment for its employees” and by being “dedicated to providing a workplace that values diversity, offers competitive compensation packages, and provides opportunities for professional growth and development.”

Averitt officials say they have excelled through the many changes and shifts in the transportation industry through almost six decades.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers by Forbes and Statista. Our commitment to our people goes beyond words; it is reflected in our actions and our continued efforts to create a workplace that fosters growth, inclusivity, and success,” said Elise Leeson, Averitt’s vice president of human resources. The company has implemented several initiatives throughout the years to enhance the employee experience, which includes promoting from within, offering top-tier pay packages, a profit sharing plan and a benefits program, according to the news release. Averitt’s also offers over 100 secure facilities in 21 states with thousands of parking spots. The company’s goal is to ensure the safety and well-being of its dedicated workforce and show them the appreciation they deserve.

“Our team’s inclusion on this list underscores our dedication to providing a workplace that not only meets but exceeds our expectations,” Leeson said. “We believe that our associates are the heart of our success, and this acknowledgment is a reflection of their commitment to serve our customers, support our fellow teammates, and secure our future.”