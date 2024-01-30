ISAAC selected as new tech partner of Leonard’s Express

SAINT BRUNO DE MONTARVILLE, Quebec, Canada — Leonard’s Express officials have announced that they will be adding ISAAC Instruments’ (ISAAC) technology to their fleet.

“The decision to switch to ISAAC came down to several factors,” said Chris DeMillo, vice president of information technology for Leonard’s Express. “First is the simplified workflow solution … to help guide our drivers through their days. We are excited to deliver that to them.”

With the partnership, Leonard will install ISAAC’s electronic logging device (ELD) and driver-centric telematics solutions across their entire fleet, a news release states.

“Our engagement from the beginning with ISAAC has been top-notch,” DeMillo said. “We have been extremely impressed with the attention and service we’ve received from the entire ISAAC team. They are genuine, caring and as passionate about what they do as we are at Leonard’s Express.”

Demillo said that the strength of ISAAC’s ELDs and transportation management system (TMS) were major factors in deciding to go ahead the partnership.

“We saw how ISAAC is in lockstep with the TMS system,” DeMillo said. “There is a comfort level with the work the ISAAC integration team is doing. We see the opportunities for the platform to extend beyond the TMS in order to connect other critical systems, which increase the value add in a connected experience for both our drivers and back office.”

Last December, Leonard hosted ISAAC at its headquarters for a “Destination ISAAC” kick-off event for the New York-based fleet. Members of the ISAAC team were on site to aid with implementation and training for the new platform. The platform will be available across the entire fleet in early 2024.

“We’re quite pleased that Leonard’s Express has selected ISAAC as its technology partner,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC. “We look forward to working with such a well-respected trucking fleet to improve the experience for drivers and boost overall productivity.”