Ex-Guard releases new grill guards aimed at Kenworth T680 Next Gen models

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ex-Guard has released its new HD-CM495 grille guards that are designed to be compatible with the 2021-2024 Kenworth T680 Next Gen models.
“This product is an industry-first that is especially designed to enhance the safety of the driver and decrease downtime,” a news release notes. “The product does this without interfering with Bendix’s collision mitigation technology. The thoughtful design of the guards reduces the point of interference while other guards accidentally create it due to the offset location of the collision mitigation system on the Kenworth T680.”
Ex-Guard officials also tout that the new grille guards include “proven technology to reduce and eliminate fleet expenses related to downtime, towing, collision repair and replacement parts, which can total $15,000 or more per collision.”
The HD-CM425 and HD-CM495 are available with sparkling silver or deep black PVC coating. MSRP is $1,670 and $2,230, respectively.
The HD-CM425 provides protection for the bumper, fog lights and radiator, while the larger HD-495 offers complete front-end protection, according to the news release.
For a closer look at the Ex-Guard HD-CM425 and HD-CM495, visit, https://ex-guard.com/product/t680-next-gen-24-later/
