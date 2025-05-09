TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

Averitt recognized with 2025 Career Catalyst Award

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   Averitt recognized with 2025 Career Catalyst Award
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Averitt recognized with 2025 Career Catalyst Award
Averitt recognized for investing in future generations. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has been selected as a recipient of the 2025 Career Catalyst Award, presented by the Next Generation in Trucking Association and sponsored by the National Transportation Institute.

“This new national award honors transportation and logistics companies that are actively shaping the future of the industry’s workforce,” Averitt said in a press release. “Averitt was one of only 16 fleets recognized in the program’s inaugural year for its forward-thinking approach to workforce development.”

The company was acknowledged for its continued investment in connecting with emerging talent through CDL training programs and partnerships with technical schools and colleges. These efforts help provide clear and accessible career pathways for individuals entering the logistics and supply chain industry.

“The Career Catalyst Award highlights Averitt’s dedication to supporting the next generation and creating opportunities for long-term career growth in transportation,” Averitt said.

For more information about Averitt Careers, go to AverittCareers.com.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE