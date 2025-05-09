Averitt recognized with 2025 Career Catalyst Award

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has been selected as a recipient of the 2025 Career Catalyst Award, presented by the Next Generation in Trucking Association and sponsored by the National Transportation Institute.

“This new national award honors transportation and logistics companies that are actively shaping the future of the industry’s workforce,” Averitt said in a press release. “Averitt was one of only 16 fleets recognized in the program’s inaugural year for its forward-thinking approach to workforce development.”

The company was acknowledged for its continued investment in connecting with emerging talent through CDL training programs and partnerships with technical schools and colleges. These efforts help provide clear and accessible career pathways for individuals entering the logistics and supply chain industry.

“The Career Catalyst Award highlights Averitt’s dedication to supporting the next generation and creating opportunities for long-term career growth in transportation,” Averitt said.

For more information about Averitt Careers, go to AverittCareers.com.