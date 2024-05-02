Averitt wins Trane Technologies’ Logistics Supplier of the Year award

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has been named the Logistics Supplier of the Year award byTrane Technologies.

According to a news release, Averitt’s expertise in all five of its verticals has made it a trusted partner for companies, including Trane Technologies, throughout the years.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Trane Technologies,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. “This award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering value and ensuring the success of our partners.”

Its dedication to operational excellence and customer satisfaction has made Averitt the choice of supplier in the logistics industry, Trane officials said.

“Averitt has been recognized by Trane Technologies for delivering differentiated value for our customers. The quality alert program with specific handling instructions for our best-in-class products reduces the chance of damages that could lead to a negative customer experience. Additionally, Averitt has sponsored a dedicated customer success team for our company. These and many other efforts result in Averitt being a supplier of choice for Trane Technologies,” said Bill Walker, director of logistics procurement at Trane Technologies. “ Congratulations to the Averitt team for earning the 2024 Logistics Supplier of the Year award.”