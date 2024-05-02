Woman killed by 18-wheeler while trying to warn drivers of crash

COMFORT, Texas — Texas authorities say a woman was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler April 29 while trying to warn other drivers to slow down due to an accident up ahead.

The incidents happened along eastbound Interstate 10 in Comfort, Texas.

The Texas Highway Patrol reports there was a crash involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler, possibly due to foggy conditions and speed, which caused traffic to back up on I-10.

After that crash, a woman stopped to help with traffic control in an effort to warn approaching motorists to slow down.

Shortly after, an 18-wheeler driving eastbound veered off the interstate and into the center median in an attempt to avoid the previous crash, striking the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few minutes later, another vehicle collided with the initial crash. A man in that vehicle was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio with unknown injuries.

Several other people were taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.