BAE Systems, Eaton expand electric truck collaboration

ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Electric propulsion company BAE Systems has announced a new project with global power management firm Eaton involving electric vehicle (EV) solutions for heavy-duty trucks.

According to a news release, the pair will offer original equipment manufacturers and commercial vehicle modifiers “a comprehensive, efficient, advanced and flexible EV system for a wide range of zero-emission platforms.”

In 2023, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to provide electric drive technology solutions for the medium-duty truck market.

The expanded collaboration now includes heavy-duty applications, offering manufacturers a complete line of electric drive systems for commercial trucks above 19 tons, the news release notes.

“We are combining our expertise and proven technology to provide customers with a complete EV solution,” said Bob Lamanna, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems.

BAE Systems will use its electric motor and suite of electronics to pair with Eaton’s HD four-speed EV transmission to provide a full heavy-duty EV system.

Along with the existing MD-4 solution, the integrated systems are designed for medium-and heavy-duty applications, including pick-up and delivery trucks, school and transit buses, along with and material handling, refuse and regional haul trucks.

“By expanding our scope to include more vehicle ratings, our robust system ensures high performance and reliability across a wider range of classes and sizes,” said Mark Kramer, business unit director, ePowertrain at Eaton’s Vehicle Group.