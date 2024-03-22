Bendix finalizes sale of SafetyDirect platform to Rand McNally of TELEO

AVON, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has finalized the sale of SafetyDirect to Chicago-based Rand McNally of TELEO Capital Management LLC.

SafetyDirect is a video-based driver safety platform engineered specifically for big rig fleets.

“Bendix will provide all marketing, data and product integration support to Rand McNally to help enable a cohesive, coordinated approach for optimized customer solutions,” according to a news release. “To foster continued alignment between the organizations, Bendix will receive an equity stake, which is an ownership position, in Rand McNally/SafetyDirect operations and hold an observer seat on the Rand McNally Board of Directors.”

The sale has no impact on the existing portfolio of Bendix braking, steering and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Rand McNally will continue to offer SafetyDirect and its integration with Bendix ADAS and brake systems, the news release notes.

“Delivering value to our customers is at the core of all we do and the driver behind this action,” said Piotr Sroka, president, CEO and chief operating officer at Bendix. “Connectivity and data access are essential parts of Bendix’s strategy for our evolving ADAS solutions suite. The sale supports our desire to deliver enhanced functionality and more rapid and robust technology advancement under a partner well equipped to deliver on that need.”

Effective the moment the sale was finalized, Bendix and Rand McNally will begin a detailed, phased shift of operations and systems.

The complete changeover is expected to take up to one year.

“While it will initially be business as usual, our transition goal is to help mitigate and minimize upfront risks, establish and maintain momentum and complete an intelligent transfer with nominal impact to our customers and our suppliers,” said Nicole Oreskovic, Bendix vice president of sales and marketing. “The SafetyDirect solution and the Rand McNally platform will remain independent during a technology integration period to meet customer and market needs.”

Kevin Hatch, president at Rand McNally, said that the combined expertise of Rand McNally and SafetyDirect will result in an expanded catalog of offerings that cater to the diverse needs of the trucking industry and other companies that own or operate vehicle fleets.

“The acquisition will enable Rand McNally to deliver enhanced innovations in real-time monitoring and driver alerts, predictive maintenance, fleetwide management and compliance management, among other critical fleet operations,” Hatch concluded.