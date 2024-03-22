Arpin International Group receives 2024 Partner in Quality Award

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Moving and storage company Arpin International Group has received a 2024 Partner in Quality Award from WHR Global (WHR).

WHR is a global employee relocation management company known for its white-glove service delivery and for annually relocating thousands of its clients’ transferees worldwide, according to a news release.

To qualify for the award, a partner must have successfully completed a minimum of 20 transactions within the preceding year and attained performance ratings, placing them within the top one percent of their respective service category.

Moreover, recipients of the Award are required to surpass WHR’s standards in cost control, client satisfaction, quality assurance, and logistics management.

“We feel privileged and deeply appreciative to be bestowed with the Partner in Quality Award by WHR Global for the third consecutive year,” said Matthew Somweber, vice president of GSA at Arpin International Group. “This acknowledgment underscores our dedication to excellence, ingenuity and cooperative efforts to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to WHR Global for their confidence and backing. We eagerly anticipate further enhancing our collaborative endeavors.”