Bendix honors employees through KPS awards program

AVON, Ohio — It’s time to recognize a few stars.

Recently, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC employees from across North America came together to recognize those who are helping improve the workplace in a variety of ways, including safety, environmental conditions, production quality and manufacturing efficiency.

The honorees gathered in Bowling Green, Kentucky, home of the company’s wheel-end manufacturing operation.

Winners in the annual award program, who were deemed to embody the company’s commitment to drive improvements in its operation, represented Bendix facilities in Acuña, Mexico; Avon, Ohio; Bowling Green; Hanover, Pennsylvania, where Bendix subsidiary R.H. Sheppard Co. Inc. operates; Huntington, Indiana; and Monterrey, Mexico.

Bendix honored three groups and 22 individuals for their commitment to continuous improvement in 2023 as part of the company’s Knorr Production System (KPS).

“In addition to their dedication to continuous improvement, these team members personify Bendix’s all-encompassing drive to help improve commercial vehicle and highway safety,” a release stated.

This year marked the 11th installment of the annual recognition program, which has expanded in scope to honor more employees and their devotion to continuously improving Bendix’s work environment at all levels.

KPS award categories consisted of Safety STARS (Safety Top Achievement Recognition System), Environmental, Best Quick Kaizen, Most Quick Kaizens and KPS Outstanding Contributor.

“We launched KPS at Bendix in 2012 to pursue a shared vision, embracing a ‘one-plant approach’ to steer us toward operational excellence,” said Piotr Sroka, Bendix CEO, president and COO. “Since then, countless individuals have dedicated themselves to the vision, bringing forth their talents, ideas and hard work to ensure our collective safety and enhance our environment, processes, workstations and production lines. The recognition program is a special way to celebrate the people who lead the way. They bring the KPS spirit to life and help motivate everyone as we build momentum for the future.”

The release also noted that “a key aspect of the KPS philosophy is encouraging and empowering employees to recognize potential problems, then develop and help implement their own suggestions for quality improvements.”

Bendix added in its release that these employee-driven changes are what help define a Quick Kaizen environment where people and teams proactively seek to improve manufacturing.

In 2023, Bendix team members identified and implemented more than 22,000 ideas — among the highest number ever since Bendix put Quick Kaizens into operation in 2013. Of those 22,000 Quick Kaizens, Bendix implemented nearly 20,000, according to the company’s release.

“The accomplishments celebrated in the KPS awards bring Bendix closer to major company safety goals such as zero injuries, climate goals like zero waste, and operational goals on quality and productivity,” said Fabio Nakai, director of operations excellence for Bendix. “Day after day, our people and our teams bring their best selves to the job in the name of continuous improvement and operational excellence.”