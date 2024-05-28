Challenge accepted: Peters wins NationaLease’s annual competition

DENVER — It was not his first Tech Challenge.

Brian Peters, from Salem NationaLease out of Conover, North Carolina, has won the 14th Annual NationaLease Tech Challenge, after being a multi-time Regional winner.

The heralded award was presented to Peters at the May 2024 NationaLease Maintenance Managers Meeting at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in Colorado.

NationaLease, is one of the largest full-service truck leasing organizations in North America

Tech Challenge participants hailed from NationaLease’s full-service truck leasing companies across the United States and Canada.

The competition is extensive, beginning with a 100 multiple-choice question exam. From there, the leading techs from nine regions compete in the hands-on competition, which is held at Aim NationaLease’s truck maintenance shop before the Maintenance Managers Meeting. This year, in addition to the nine regional winners, the second highest scoring tech also advanced, allowing 10 technicians to compete in the hands-on competition.

Peters began his career in the business by following in his dad’s footsteps, who was a diesel technician for 47 years. Peters graduated from Nashville Auto-Diesel College in 2005, then started at Catawba Rental Company, Inc. a NationaLease Member after graduating. In 2012, he joined Salem NationaLease.

Peters is a familiar face from previous NationaLease Tech Challenge competitions — he placed as a Regional Winner in 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020 and 2021, was second runner-up overall in 2014, was first runner-up overall in 2019 and was second runner-up overall again in 2021. He was also North Carolina State Top Tech in 2022 and 2023, and he finished in the Top 10 at the TMCSuperTech in 2023.

Joining Peters are first runner-up Wade Murphy-Price from Airoldi Brothers NationaLease and second runner-up Keran Valji from VEL NationaLease. All three will represent the NationaLease organization at the upcoming TMC Annual SuperTech Competition, scheduled for later this year.

The remaining seven of the 10 Tech Challenge finalists were:

Region 1: Jason Stiles, VEL NationaLease;

Region 2: Stewart Kitchin, Ballard Truck Leasing, a NationaLease Member;

Region 3: Scott Bosnyak, Aim NationaLease;

Region 5: Carl Diehl, Hogan Truck Leasing Inc., a NationaLease Member;

Region 6: Erien White, Transervice Leasing, a NationaLease Member;

Region 8: Kyle Dillard, Hogan Truck Leasing Inc., a NationaLease Member; and

Region 9: John Norwood, Aim NationaLease.

“The talent and initiative on display during the Tech Challenge was truly amazing and we congratulate Brian for winning the top spot in a fierce competition,” said Jane Clark, senior vice president of operations at NationaLease. “These individuals are the backbone of our industry and ensure the highest level of care and quality is provided so our trucks operate safely on roads all across North America.”

For the first time, NationaLease also announced the individual station winners:

Air System & ABS: Wade Murphy-Price, Airoldi Brothers NationaLease.

Lubricants and Filters: Scott Bosnyak, Aim NationaLease; Brian Peters, Salem NationaLease; Carl Diehl, Hogan Truck Leasing Inc., a NationaLease Member; and Erien White, Transervice Leasing, a NationaLease Member.

Fasteners/Wire: Carl Diehl, Hogan Truck Leasing Inc., a NationaLease Member.

Fan Hub-Start and Charge: Brian Peters, Salem NationaLease.

Tires/Wheel Mount: Brian Peters, Salem NationaLease.

Engine Electronics and Mechanical: Brian Peters, Salem NationaLease.

Wheel End and Foundation Brakes: Scott Bosnyak, Aim NationaLease, and John Norwood, Aim NationaLease.

Detroit Mechanical: Keran Valji, VEL NationaLease.

Electrical: John Norwood, Aim NationaLease.

Cab Controls: Erien White, Transervice Leasing, a NationaLease Member.