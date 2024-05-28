Driver recruiting, retention top ATRI research priorities

WASHINGTON — Of the five research priorities approved by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) at its annual meeting, which took place March 12-13 in Washington, D.C., “mining driver demographic data” was at the top of the list.

Other priorities on this year’s list include the impact of nuclear verdicts, the scope of cargo thefts nationwide, calculating the costs of truck bottlenecks, and a cost-benefit analysis of the Federal Excise Tax (FET).

Following is an overview of all five priorities for 2024.

Driver Data: Demographics in the trucking industry continue to change. The study aims to leverage ATRI’s comprehensive demographic data on truck drivers, gathered from surveys conducted over many years. This data will be analyzed to detect shifts in the demographics of the driver workforce, which will assist the industry in refining driver recruitment and retention approaches. Additionally, the research will explore new avenues for industry entry from underrepresented groups, such as young adults transitioning from the foster care system.

Nuclear Verdicts: In 2020, ATRI published a significant study that analyzed the occurrence and effects of nuclear verdicts within the trucking industry. The study detailed the magnitude and regularity of truck crash litigation verdicts and investigated the increasing employment of third-party litigation financing. The forthcoming update will employ newer data to assess changes in verdicts since the original study, the effects on motor carrier insurance premiums, the elements contributing to nuclear verdicts, and the possible consequences of state-level lawsuit abuse reform laws enacted in recent years.

In its 2020 “Understanding the Impact of Nuclear Verdicts on the Trucking Industry” study, ATRI defines nuclear verdicts as “verdicts that have large verdicts, oftentimes in excess of $10 million.” The impact of these verdicts increases trucking companies’ insurance rates, causing some companies to go out of business.

Cargo Theft: In the U.S., cargo theft is becoming an increasingly significant problem for motor carriers, shippers, insurers and consumers alike. The research aims to scrutinize existing data sources and collaborate with motor carriers to more accurately determine the extent and regularity of this frequently unreported crime. Additionally, it will explore both current and developing programs for tracing and preventing cargo theft to pinpoint the most effective practices.

Truck Bottlenecks: For many years, ATRI has leveraged its comprehensive truck GPS data repository to track and measure traffic congestion on national highways. The research aims to deliver a detailed analysis of congestion costs at specific sites listed in ATRI’s Top 100 truck bottlenecks, along with case studies that quantify the return on investment for areas where focused infrastructure enhancements have led to congestion reduction.

The FET: Many view the 12% excise tax on heavy-duty trucks and trailers as a deterrent to investing in newer, safer equipment with cleaner engines. This analysis aims to explore how the FET influences carriers’ decisions to forego investment in new equipment, potentially leading to missed opportunities for safety and emissions enhancements.