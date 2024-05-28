Say goodbye to CPI clauses on truck leases

SPONSORED BY TRANSPORT ENTERPRISE LEASING (TEL)

TEL is changing the way truck leasing runs, one fleet at a time.

About 20 years ago TEL set out to find a better way to help smaller private fleets gain access to top quality new equipment. Today, through extensive efforts and leveraging an immense inventory of new equipment, TEL has been able to provide companies access to new equipment and specialized lease financing to leverage their shorter lease terms.

Over the years TEL has attracted top talent in the lease and finance industry and implemented a fixed-cost strategy.

“Keeping our customers in new equipment helps to significantly cut down on their maintenance and fuel costs,” said Jacob Brazier, Vice President of Fleet Leasing at TEL.

TEL also boasts a “No Surprises” lease program for their fleet customers featuring:

No Mileage Charges;

No Rate Adjustments;

No CPI Clauses; and

No Variable Charges for the life of the lease.

This fixed-price leasing model provides business owners the ability to plan ahead with fixed costs while budgeting for continued growth. Adding their nationwide priority-service maintenance network and discounts on truck parts and labor caps-off what TEL has termed the TEL360 Advantage.

For more information on TEL’s Fleet Leasing program call (423)214-3910 or visit TEL360.com.