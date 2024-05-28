Introducing the revolutionary S30 open-ear air conduction true wireless headset by EKSAtelecom

SPONSORED BY EKSATELECOM

Seamlessly combining advanced technology with unmatched comfort, EKSAtelecom’s revolutionary S30 open-ear air conduction true wireless headset is designed to meet the unique needs of truck drivers.

“At EKSAtelecom, our focus on developing headphones for truckers stems from a commitment to meeting their unique needs. Long hours on the road demand comfort, durability and advanced features to ensure safe and clear communication,” said Fiona Yang, marketing manager. “The S30’s open-ear design benefits truckers by allowing them to stay connected to their surroundings, enhancing situational awareness for safer driving.”

In addition to safety benefits, the S30 seamlessly supports music, podcasts, and calls without impeding outer hearing. This ensures truckers can enjoy entertainment and stay connected while remaining attentive to the sounds of the road.

Features of the S30 headset include:

• Open-Ear Comfort

The S30 features an avant-garde open-ear design prioritizing exceptional comfort, enabling a natural and unencumbered wearing sensation. Adjustable ear hooks ensure a secure fit, making the open headset ideal for extended wear without discomfort.

• 99.9% VoicePure ENC Noise Cancellation

Standing out in noisy environments, the S30 incorporates remarkable 99.9% VoicePure ENC Noise Cancellation technology for crystal-clear calls, eliminating distractions and ensuring clear communication.

• 70+ Hours Working Time

Experience over 70 hours of uninterrupted usage with the S30, providing unmatched productivity. Quick 5-minute charging offers 1 hour of music playback, while a two-hour charge fully replenishes the battery.

• Wireless Connection Range of 99 feet, plus IPX5 Waterproof Rating

With Bluetooth 5.3, the S30 offers seamless wireless connectivity within a range of 99 feet (30 meters). The headset’s IPX5 water resistance ensures durability against splashes and sweat, providing flexibility for various activities.

• TubeBass™ Technology

Elevate your audio experience with TubeBass™ bass enhancement technology, adding depth and rhythm to the music. Enriching lower frequencies, this technology creates a robust, profound, and immersive sound, allowing delicate details and vocals to shine with clarity and brightness.

The S30 wireless headset can be purchased at Love’s Travel Stops, through Amazon with a $20 off coupon) or at EKSAtelecom’s website.