Bendix invests to double air disc brake production capacity

AVON, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems officials say they are working to improve the production capacity of double Air Disc Brakes (ADB) to meet the accelerating customer demand.

These investments have prepared Bendix to accommodate 100% growth in ADB production since 2018, which has led to a more than 30% increase in volume realized to date, according to a news release.

The ADB market for commercial vehicles in North America continues to expand, with adoption rates on Class 6-8 vehicles topping 50% — up from approximately 25% in 2018.

“Adoption rates for air disc brakes have grown sharply in the last few years, and anticipating that growth has been the foundation of the investments we’ve made — all with the commitment to support what this market needs in ADB volumes for tractors and trailers,” said Nicole Oreskovic, Bendix vice president of sales and marketing. “Bendix has led the way in the development and advocacy of air disc brakes since 2005. We continue to adapt our design and manufacturing processes for increased capacity, uniquely positioning us to enable and help drive the market conversion to ADBs, as we have for the last 20 years.”

According to Bendix’s Vice President, Aaron Schwass, “the company has focused on three primary aspects at its Bowling Green facility.”

The three aspects have helped the company drive the goal of doubling its production capacity and how they address its customer’s needs.

“Bendix has the largest installed air disc brake assembly capacity in North America for the commercial vehicle market thanks to our sustained investment focus over the years,” Schwass said. “That position is further bolstered with strategic levers that have put us in position to meet current and future ADB demand.”

More specifically, Bendix also decided to install a high-volume assembly line, which increased the ADB assembly capacity by more than 40%. The company expanded its resources with the additional machining capacity to support the increased volumes.

The final essential focus area provided an increase in supplier capacity, both in product-specific tooling and supplier development. This enabled the supply base to sustain the level needed to support Bendix’s internal capacity.

Bendix ADB is part of the company’s full complement of wheel-end solutions, including drum brake systems, automatic slack adjusters, spring brakes, friction, and remanufactured ADB calipers. Bendix ADBs are available at major truck OEs and significant trailer manufacturers, along with leading full-line North American school bus manufacturers and intercity coach manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

With air disc brakes, drivers appreciate shorter stopping distances, smoother, straighter, and more stable stops, a car-like feel, and virtually no brake fade.

It is a fleet’s decision to spec ADB that depends on its application and business needs.

The news release states that a “Return on investment (ROI) in ADBs usually depends on a combination of factors, including lightweight design, extended brake system life, quicker pad changes — roughly one-quarter the time of drum brakes once the wheel is off — and a longer friction duty cycle.”

Across the number of applications for line haul, refuse, and school bus, for instance, fleets are seeing lower total cost of ownership through the adoption of ADBs. More fleets are benefiting from the ADBs due to their positive impact on Compliance, Safety, and Accountability scores and brake inspections.

A critical way ADBs may improve safety is by further enhancing the capability of collision mitigation systems, which depend on stopping power at the wheel-ends to work at their best.

“Safety plays an important part in ROI as well, and when we look at braking technology through the lens of making vehicles safer for drivers and others sharing the road, air disc brakes contribute to that,” Oreskovic said. “Fundamentally, they help make roads safer.”

“Commercial vehicle safety technologies are becoming more integrated and complex,” Oreskovic said. “As we talk about autonomy and electrification, from a foundation brake perspective, ADB is a key contributing technology to support and enable where the industry is going.”

In that way, Bendix officials say their role as a complete safety system provider is critical.

“As a safety system provider, we look at the whole safety system, including air disc brakes,” Oreskovic said. “We’re examining the tractor and trailer and constantly working to refine, evolve, and enhance the system so that all parts work optimally both individually and together. That comprehensive approach is at the core of who Knorr-Bremse and Bendix are as companies.”