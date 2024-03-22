Nikola opens 1st HYLA refueling station in Southern California

PHOENIX — Nikola Corporation has opened its inaugural HYLA high-pressure modular hydrogen refueling station and facility in Southern California.

The Ontario, California, station, which opened for operation in February, will be capable of fueling up to 40 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks daily, according to a news release.

“This station is integral to Nikola’s strategic initiative to develop up to nine refueling solutions set to be completed by mid-2024, with 14 total refueling solutions to be operational by the end of the year,” the news release states.

Nikola will provide 24/7 support with on-site HYLA ambassadors and operation technicians.

“We are proud to commemorate this historic day as we celebrate the inauguration of the first HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern California. We extend our sincere gratitude to the city of Ontario for their invaluable support and collaboration in bringing this vision to life,” said Nikola President of Energy Ole Hoefelmann. “This moment marks the beginning of a transformative journey toward a more sustainable future for transportation. With several more stations planned this year, we are committed to driving positive change and leading the charge for zero-emission trucking solutions.”

Working alongside industry leaders, Nikola officials say they are “securing a robust hydrogen supply chain” and expanding their HYLA refueling infrastructure to support growing demand. The continued development of the refueling ecosystem is anticipated to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and drive the decarbonization of transportation, according to Nikola.

“I welcome the news of HYLA constructing their first semi-truck hydrogen refueling station right here in Ontario. Clean and innovative technologies like battery-electric and hydrogen fueled trucks will create jobs and help the Inland Empire thrive, all while fighting the climate crisis,” said California Rep. Norma Torres. “We must continue to invest in clean energy solutions like this to future-proof our communities and I look forward to seeing this project, and many others, come to fruition.”

The HYLA refueling solutions network is expected to offer Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and other Class 8 customers a variety of flexible refueling options, including modular and permanent HYLA stations, customer-owned facilities and partnerships with public truck stops, Nikola officials say.

This network includes the recent 10-year agreement with FirstElement Fuel for a hydrogen refueling station in Oakland, California.