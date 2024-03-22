4 people, including North Carolina trooper, injured after 18-wheeler strikes vehicles

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper and three others were injured on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer struck a line of vehicles that were stopped along Interstate 40.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol the wreck happened just before 11:30 p.m. near mile marker 20.
Authorities said an NCDOT Incident Management Assistance Patrol Program (IMAP) vehicle was stopped in the shoulder behind a trooper, responding to a separate wreck, when a tractor-trailer in the right lane struck the IMAP truck then the trooper vehicle.
The collision pushed the trooper’s vehicle into the vehicles involved in the previous wreck, Hipp said.
All involved were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
