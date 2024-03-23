Trucking takes over Louisville with annual MATS event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As day two of the Mid-America Trucking Show wraps up with multiple crowd-pleasing activities Friday night, attendees are looking forward to another packed day on Saturday.

All events are being held in and around the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

Friday night, the PKY light show is being held until 10 p.m. Competitors light up the night with a wide array of colors displayed on their custom trucks.

Finally, a concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday in Freedom Hall featuring The Steel Woods with opener Tony Justice.

The highlight of the entire event will be on Saturday at the 33rd PKY Championship, which is widely recognized as the most elite custom show truck competition in North America and one of the most popular events at MATS each year.

“Winning at PKY is the highest honor a custom truck builder can achieve and the ultimate goal of every serious custom truck owner,” a news release states.

The awards ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Room B102 at the Expo Center.

The MATS tractor pull will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Hall, and the PKY Parade will be held from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Tractor pull

The tractor pull features four main categories, listed below.

Hot Rod Semis

Not your average over-the-road truck. Pulling with DOT approved tires, the Hot Rod Semis have become a fan favorite across the country. With many competitors running multiple turbochargers, this class is known for its power and thrilling performances.

Mini Rods

A Mini Rod Tractor is the “Pocket Rocket” of the pulling world, where a small chassis is paired with huge horsepower for exciting competition. These 2,050-pound machines are piloted by elite drivers who will attempt to harness more than 2500 horsepower from their supercharged hemi engines in pursuit of a first place distance.

Pro Stock

Pro Stock Tractors are the favorites of the brand-loyal, die-hard tractor pulling enthusiast. These machines top out at a maximum of 10-thousand pounds and may bolt on a single turbocharger to an engine up to 680 cubic-inches in displacement. Using a combination of diesel fuel and water injection, these smoke-billowing monsters have created some of the most heralded teams in the sport.

Multi Engine Modifieds

New for the 2024 MAC Trailer Winter National Truck and Tractor Pull will be the multi engine Modified Tractors. These engineering marvels will showcase three and four blown V8 engines developing over 8000hp with wheel speeds in access of 100 MPH. So set back, cover your ears and watch this awesome display of power