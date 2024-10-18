Bennett reaches new heights with Dayton expansion

HOUSTON, Texas — The Bennett Family of Companies (Bennett) is making strides with the grand opening of its new location in Dayton, Texas which boasts a 38-acre yard and 10,00 square foot office space enabling Bennett and BOSS to deliver more efficient and expansive services.

“Bennett Motor Express is excited about our new location in Dayton, Texas,” said Mark Brewton, general manager for Bennett Motor Express Houston Company Store. “The size and the location of the new facility will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goal of becoming the premier specialized carrier in the Gulf Coast. With this move, we can better leverage opportunities to offer value-added services in the marketplace. These expanded offerings will also create job opportunities, strengthening our ties and relationships in the local community.”

According to a company media release, the strategic expansion enhances Bennett’s presence in the Gulf Coast region and houses Bennett On-Site Services, LLC DBA BOSS, BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC and Bennett Motor Express, LLC, under one roof. The new facility is located just northeast of Houston at 12859 N Highway 146.

With over 50 years in business, this expansion enhances the ability to provide high-quality specialized transportation, logistics, heavy haul and heavy lift services and solutions to various clients in the Houston area and beyond. The investment reflects Bennett’s commitment to serving the growing demands of its clients while strengthening its position in the Gulf Coast market, according to the release.

“This strategic expansion allows BOSS to continue providing safe, reliable, and innovative solutions to our clients,” Richard Miller, president of BOSS. “The expanded yard and office space give us the capacity to grow and improve our heavy haul and crane services along the Gulf Coast and better serve the Golden Triangle, supporting our long-term vision of leadership in the industry.”

Bennett and BOSS have a proven history of delivering exceptional solutions to their customers, according to the release. By operating together under one roof, they will combine their expertise and resources to form an even more powerful team, collaborating to provide innovative, integrated transport and lifting solutions to address the unique challenges of their valued clients.

“The new location represents a significant milestone in the Bennett Family of companies ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality services,” the company said. “It not only strengthens the ability to serve clients but also reinforces its dedication to supporting local economies, creating opportunities and driving growth for our employees, customers and valued partners.”