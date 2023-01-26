Bergey’s Truck Centers becomes second Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in New Jersey

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America has named Bergey’s Truck Centers as the second Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer in New Jersey.

The dealership’s Trenton, New Jersey, location is the first of its 17 locations to complete the necessary sales and service team training and facility upgrades to become a certified dealership, according to a news release.

“Fleets in the dense urban regions along the East Coast of the U.S. are increasingly recognizing that the battery-electric Volvo VNR Electric is ideally suited for their local and regional distribution routes,” Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, said. “We continue to expand our Volvo Trucks Certified EV dealership network to support fleets across North America to ensure they are choosing the right configuration of the Volvo VNR Electric for their own unique routes and doing so in the most cost-effective way, accessing all available grants and incentives.”

Sales representatives at Bergey’s Truck Centers’ Trenton location are trained to help customers identify and apply for public funding on the federal, state and local levels to offset purchase costs.

“The dealership group is prioritizing the certification process for areas with the most customer demand and available incentives, and currently has four other locations working on the rigorous certification process,” the news release stated.

Bergey’s has 17 dealerships in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, as well as two additional locations in New Jersey.

The Trenton location has two technicians. The dealership has also made the necessary facility upgrades to have two EV service bays with mobile chargers and advanced diagnostics tools to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs for trucks in operation.

Bergey’s has eight dedicated parts sales locations and maintains a stock of key parts and components for the VNR Electric model to minimize service times.

“One of Bergey’s core values is a commitment to continuous improvement, and we wanted our sales and service teams to be ready to guide our customers as they look to start that next step in fleet sustainability,” Mark Brown, vice president of service at Bergey’s Truck Centers, said. “We plan to continue our training and facility upgrades in preparation for adding other Bergey’s Truck Center locations as demand for the battery-electric trucks continues to grow.”

Volvo Trucks has certified EV dealers in California, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada, with numerous dealerships across North America finalizing their certifications in 2023.