Icy conditions in Wyoming cause big rig to crash into man, killing him

LUSK, Wyo. — A semi-truck struck and crushed a man to death on Jan. 25 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).
WHP reported that Austin Judy’s Audi had become stuck in a ditch just off of U.S. 20 due to icy conditions.
Another vehicle was attempting to tow Judy’s car when a semi-truck drove past and lost control on the ice, striking the Audi and Judy, who was standing beside it.
Judy, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.
