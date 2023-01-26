TheTrucker.com
Icy conditions in Wyoming cause big rig to crash into man, killing him

By The Trucker News Staff -
LUSK, Wyo. — A semi-truck struck and crushed a man to death on Jan. 25 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

WHP reported that Austin Judy’s Audi had become stuck in a ditch just off of U.S. 20 due to icy conditions.

Another vehicle was attempting to tow Judy’s car when a semi-truck drove past and lost control on the ice, striking the Audi and Judy, who was standing beside it.

Judy, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

