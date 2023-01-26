Police bodycam footage shows aftermath of deadly Ohio Turnpike pileup

CLEVELAND — A Dec. 23, 2022, chain-reaction crash along the Ohio Turnpike injured 73 and killed four.
The wreck, which happened due to severe winter weather, involved more than 50 cars and big rigs.
Now, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has released bodycam footage showing just how devastating the scene actually was.
OSHP reported that the pileup began after several vehicles stalled in the turnpike’s eastbound lanes. That, combined with extremely low visibility, caused other eastbound drivers to strike the vehicles in front of them, causing the chain reaction event.
