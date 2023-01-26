TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Police bodycam footage shows aftermath of deadly Ohio Turnpike pileup

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Police bodycam footage shows aftermath of deadly Ohio Turnpike pileup
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Police bodycam footage shows aftermath of deadly Ohio Turnpike pileup
This still image taken from the bodycam footage of an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) officer shows the aftermath of a massive Dec. 23, 2022, chain-reaction crash along the Ohio Turnpike. (Courtesy: OSHP)

CLEVELAND — A Dec. 23, 2022, chain-reaction crash along the Ohio Turnpike injured 73 and killed four.

The wreck, which happened due to severe winter weather, involved more than 50 cars and big rigs.

Now, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has released bodycam footage showing just how devastating the scene actually was.

OSHP reported that the pileup began after several vehicles stalled in the turnpike’s eastbound lanes. That, combined with extremely low visibility, caused other eastbound drivers to strike the vehicles in front of them, causing the chain reaction event.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE