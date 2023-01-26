Kansas cops: Big rig driver drags compact car 8 miles under trailer without knowing

LEAWOOD, Kan. — An 18-wheeler dragged a Kia compact car with a female driver inside for almost 8 miles under its trailer on Jan. 25, and police say the truck driver had no idea the car was even there.

At around 3:30 a.m., police reported that dispatchers received a call about a big rig dragging a Kia under the edge of its trailer along Interstate 435.

At 3:46 a.m., Overland Park, Kansas, police stopped the truck at I-435 and Lackman Road, finding a 28-year-old Kansas City woman trapped inside the compact car, which was stuck under the trailer’s rear passenger side.

Police said the crash initially happened at the intersection of the on-ramp to westbound I-435 and State Line Road in Leawood. The truck was reportedly traveling westbound with a green light from the exit ramp back onto the highway.

Police said the driver of the Kia was traveling southbound when she slid through the red light into the intersection, wedging herself under the semi-truck’s trailer.

Police said that the 18-wheeler driver didn’t see anything after the crash and continued driving.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. Her condition was not given.