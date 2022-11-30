Bestpass acquires e-filing system ExpressTruckTax

ALBANY, N.Y.— Bestpass Inc. has acquired ExpressTruckTax, an e-filing system for truckers, fleet owners and tax preparers for e-filing forms 2290 and 2290 amendments.

Bestpass is acquiring ExpressTruckTax from SPAN Enterprises, a news release noted.

The acquisition of ExpressTruckTax adds to Bestpass’s service to its more than 15,000 fleets and owner-operators.

“We are thrilled to add ExpressTruckTax, the industry’s leading HVUT solution supporting 200,000 customers, to the Bestpass product offering for fleet managers,” Tom Fogarty, Bestpass CEO, said. “Bestpass has been well recognized as the leading toll management solution for trucking fleets and owners, and this is another step to provide more value to our customers. The team at SPAN has built an excellent product, and I am delighted to build HVUT e-filing and payments into our comprehensive mobility payments solution.”

Truckers and fleet owners are required to pay Heavy Vehicle Use Tax and file Form 2290 annually with the IRS to remain in good standing. This annual tax is levied on all heavy vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more that operate on public highways.

For fleets of 25 trucks or more, e-filing Form 2290 is required, but for fleets or owner-operators with less than 25 trucks, the IRS prefers e-filing. With the 2290 e-filing solution from ExpressTruckTax, drivers can file their forms electronically and take advantage of built-in error checks that aim to improve accuracy of filings.

“Over the past decade we have grown ExpressTruckTax from an idea to the industry leader for Form 2290 E-Filing. It’s a credit to the passion shown by our talented team over the years,” Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises, said. “Not only is ExpressTruckTax the market leader, but thanks to my fellow co-founder, Naga Palanisamy, it is also the most secure and technologically superior e-file platform. With Bestpass, ExpressTruckTax will continue to grow and diversify its offerings in a way that benefits our clients and partners.”