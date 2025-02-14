BeyondTrucks’ latest smart scheduling features takes center stage

SAN FRANSISCO, Calif. — BeyondTrucks is announcing a new embedded smart scheduling features that will empower dispatchers with intelligent tools that bring more efficiency and allow them more time to make complex decisions.

“One critical area of trucking operations where traditional TMS platforms have underperformed is scheduling,” said Hans Galland, CEO. “Our virtual scheduling boards have always matched a load planner’s and dispatcher’s natural workflow. Today we’re taking this evolution a step further with three brand new features. With these developments we’re using smart data and AI to create highly intuitive tools that take efficient utilization of drivers and equipment to the next level.”

New features of the BeyondTrucks TMS for load planners and dispatchers include:

Predictive ETA

Learning from every mile driven, this feature considers factors like traffic patterns, road speed and dwell times to generate accurate delivery estimates and automatically alert dispatchers when delays threaten delivery windows. Powered by GPS data for tracking live driver locations, the BeyondTrucks TMS now provides a real-time Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) for loads that enhances dispatch efficiency and customer communication.

Smart Duration Display

Using historical data and real-time conditions, the BeyondTrucks TMS now shows precise load durations for custom-defined lanes or based on a fleet’s settings. Bringing a higher level of intelligence, Load Duration Display for Dispatching drives load planning and coordination efficiency that leads to better asset utilization and improved driver satisfaction with more realistic schedules.

Dynamic Rate Management

By tracking billable time from first arrival to final departure and allowing fleets to specify exactly when rates apply during a load’s journey, the BeyondTrucks TMS ensures more precise rate calculations and improves billing accuracy. With the new Rate Item Enhancement: Time Reference Configuration feature, fleets can now eliminate revenue leakage and provide transparency that builds customer trust.

While traditional TMS solutions digitize basic operations, they fall short in scheduling capabilities, one of the main and most essential aspects of fleet operations. For that reason, many fleet dispatch and load planning operations still use white boards or the calendar function of their email tool. At the same time, dispatchers are continually juggling phone calls and load planners are struggling to optimize routes.

“This inefficient and unproductive reality inspired us to transform the fleet scheduling function in our TMS,” Galland said, “These new features are more than just software updates. They’re intelligent tools that empower dispatchers and load planners with efficient and time saving ways to make smarter and more complex decisions for their day-to-day operations. With these capabilities we’re turning fleet management into a science while keeping the human element that makes great dispatchers invaluable.”