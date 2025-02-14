OOIDA applauds bill to ensure funding fairness on the roads

WASHINGTON – The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is announcing its support for the Fair Sharing of Highways and Roads for Electric Vehicles (Fair SHARE) Act.

“America’s truckers are the backbone of our supply chain and make significant contributions to maintaining our roads and bridges by paying several taxes that support the Highway Trust Fund,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “However, truckers are understandably frustrated that EVs currently pay nothing to the HTF despite having equal access to the roads and highways maintained by taxpayers. OOIDA and the 150,000 truckers we represent appreciate the leadership of Senator Fischer and Representative Johnson in ensuring fairness on America’s roadways. We understand the importance of investing in the vital infrastructure that keeps our economy moving.”

Nationwide Infrastructure Investments

The Act would to support nationwide infrastructure investments and promote fairness among drivers. The bill, introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) and in the U.S. House of Representatives by Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD), would ensure that electric vehicles (EVs) pay into the Highway Trust Fund (HTF) to support the construction and maintenance of U.S. roads and bridges.

EVs Currently Do Not Contribute to the Highway Trust Fund

Gasoline-powered cars pay into the HTF through the gas tax. EVs do not contribute to the HTF at all. The average EV is significantly heavier than its gas-powered counterpart due to the weight of large EV batteries. The Fair SHARE Act would require additional investment in the HTF for EVs with heavier batteries. This would account for road damage and increased maintenance costs they cause.

“EVs can weigh up to three times as much as gas-powered cars, creating more wear and tear on our roads and bridges,” Senator Fischer said.”It’s only fair that they pay into the Highway Trust Fund just like other cars do. The Fair SHARE Act will require EVs to pay their fair share for the upkeep of America’s infrastructure.”

The legislation is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and Pete Ricketts (R-NE.).

“EV drivers use our highways just as much as gas-powered vehicles, yet they are currently exempt from paying into the Highway Trust Fund because the Biden administration wanted to score points with its radical climate change base,” Senator Lummis said. “The days of liberal elites in their expensive EV’s getting a free pass are over; they are contributing to wear and tear on our roads, and they should be forced to pay their fair share in repairs just like the rest of us.”

Road Wear and Tear

“EVs are heavier than other consumer vehicles and increase the wear and tear on our roads. EV drivers also don’t pay a gas tax like other drivers do,” said Senator Ricketts. “That’s wrong. This bill ensures Americans fueling their vehicles are not forced to pay for EV drivers.”

Supportive Organizations

A number of organizations have also thrown their support to the Act, including:

American Trucking Associations.

American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

American Society of Civil Engineers.

Associated General Contractors of America.

National Association of Counties.

National Association of County Engineers.

National League of Cities.

“The Highway Trust Fund is on the road to insolvency,” said Congressman Johnson.“It’s time to consider real changes and ensure EVs pay their fair share to maintain our roads and bridges. I’m grateful for Senator Fischer’s leadership on this bill that will undoubtedly create a more stable Highway Trust Fund, ensuring the government can continue to make meaningful investments in our road infrastructure needs.”

HTF Facing Insolvency

The HTF supports over 90 percent of federal highway aid to states. The HTF was meant to be funded primarily by the federal gas tax. Since gas tax was last raised in 1993, the HTF faces insolvency. This is due to more fuel-efficient vehicles on the roads, leading to reduced fuel consumption.

EVs are not subject to the gas tax and do not contribute to the HTF. EV heavy batteries lead to more extensive road wear, causing more maintenance and greater costs, according to OOIDA.

“The Fair SHARE Act would fix this discrepancy by implementing a fee at the manufacturer level at the point of sale of EVs,” OOIDA said in a press release. “This ensures that every vehicle on the road is paying into the HTF and supporting critical repairs to America’s infrastructure.”