Casey’s partners with RoadFlex to deliver fuel savings

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Casey’s General Stores is partnering with RoadFlex to bring fuel savings for fleets nationwide.

“Fleet operators face constant pressure to control expenses, and fuel is often their largest line item. Partnering with Casey’s allows us to deliver immediate value to the fleets we serve”, said Greg Soh, president, RoadFlex.

The program will be available to RoadFlex cardholders at over 2800 Casey’s locations.

Significant Savings

With fuel expenses accounting for a significant portion of fleet operating costs, every cent matters. The savings are automatic and straightforward for RoadFlex card users—no activation or redemption is required. The discount is applied instantly at the pump and reflected in customers’ transaction reports. This makes it easier for fleet managers to track and manage fuel expenses.

As fuel prices continue to fluctuate, Casey’s has expanded its fleet discount programs to offer more savings opportunities for professional drivers and fleet managers.

“We are excited to participate the RoadFlex program and offer fuel discounts to their cardholders when they fill up at Casey’s,” said Tony Spuzello, director of commercial fuel at Casey’s.

For fleet operators, RoadFlex’s fuel card and fuel risk management platform is more than just a way to save at the pump, according to the release. With no hidden fees, real-time reporting, and streamlined expense management tools, RoadFlex helps businesses monitor and optimize fuel spending effortlessly.