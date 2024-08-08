Birdies on a Mission: Pro golfer Jason Day, Motive partner to support the Navy SEAL Foundation 

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, has announced an initiative with PGA Tour pro Jason Day to support the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF).

For every birdie Day makes on tour, Motive will contribute to NSF to help make sure the families of special operators have someone watching out for them.

“Everyone knows the Navy SEALs, but they don’t know the families that share the courage and commitment they bring to their mission,” Day said. “With Birdies on a Mission, we’re investing in the community that supports our special operators.”

Fans can contribute to the mission by buying a Jason Day Tour Edition hat on Malbon.com. Malbon is offering these unique hats for sale online only; all proceeds will go to the NSF.

“Keeping people safe is a core tenet of Motive’s mission, and we see this mission reflected in the work Navy SEAL teams do daily in protecting our country,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO and founder of Motive. “Navy SEALs and Special Operators take immeasurable risk every day to protect America and our allies, and we want to invest in the support system they count on at home.”

Stephen Malbon, co-founder of Malbon added that he is thrilled to partner with Motive and helping members of the SEAL community, that, he noted, selflessly protects citizens and make significant sacrifices.”

“The Navy SEAL Foundation is proud to welcome Motive as an official partner. Motive is a leader in its industry and has demonstrated a deep commitment to improving the safety and efficiency of the operations that power our economy,” said Geoff Leard, director of partnerships Navy SEAL Foundation. “We are excited to partner with Motive to support NSF and the SEAL community, who sacrifice so much for our safety and protection back home.”