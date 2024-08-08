Werner honored among top military-friendly companies; continues veteran outreach

OMAHA, Neb. — Werner Enterprises Inc. has been recognized as the #3 Military Friendly Company in the $1 billion to $5 billion revenue category for 2024.

“These recognitions reflect our unwavering commitment to the military community. At Werner, we strive to create an environment where veterans and their families can thrive and we are incredibly proud of the work our team does every day to support our nation’s heroes,” said Nathan Meisgeier, president and chief legal officer.

According to a press release, this marks the second consecutive year Werner has made the rankings. The achievement follows a series of significant accolades in the 2024 Military Friendly rankings, which include:

Top 10 Military Friendly Employer (#5) for the second consecutive year.

Top 10 Military Friendly Spouse Employer (#3) for the third consecutive year.

Top 10 Military Friendly Brand (#3) for the third consecutive year, maintaining the #3 ranking for the second year in a row.

Adding to these honors, Werner has also announced that Greg Hamm, vice president of field and government recruiting, has been named to the 2024 Veteran Champions of the Year in Corporate America list by Military Friendly. The award celebrates individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication to supporting America’s veterans and the civilian workforce.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Military Friendly Veteran Champion of the Year award,” said Hamm. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication at Werner and our commitment to support veterans and their families. I am proud to play a role in creating meaningful opportunities for those who have served our country.”

According to the release, with approximately 20% of its workforce comprised of veterans, Werner offers uniquely designed programs and benefits tailored toward the military community. Some of these initiatives include a Military Skills Test Waiver Program, Skillbridge/Career Skills Program, VA Educational Benefits, Operation Freedom Fleet, ‘WEVets’ Veteran Resource Group and Deployment Support.

More than 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly designations. Werner distinguished itself through its commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful career paths for the military community. Military Friendly is owned and operated by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.

The full list of awardees can be found here.