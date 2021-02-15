Black History Month leaders: Brandon Bibbs works to promote inclusion in trucking industry leadership

During Black History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) is recognizing the achievements of professional truck drivers for their modern-day successes in the trucking industry.

Brandon Bibbs, regional vice president of sales for Chicago-based U.S. Xpress Inc., is recognized as one of this year’s Black History Month Leaders who are helping to move America forward every day. Bibbs is also a member of the American Trucking Associations’ current LEAD ATA class.

While working at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics in 2015, Bibbs was introduced to the world of trucking through a development program. He says he has not looked back since. Following his passion, he went on to work for Schneider; then he joined the U.S. Xpress team almost a year ago.

“When I heard that U.S Xpress was not only a trucking company but a digital and tech organization, as a millennial, that mattered to me,” he said, adding that his favorite part of the trucking industry is all of the moving parts.

“I am a communicator,” he said, “I enjoy cross-department collaboration, knowing we have the common goal of bringing a positive impact on so many people.”

Brandon is a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Council at U.S. Xpress, where he is able to work with a group to bring positive change to his company and the industry. He is dedicated to changing the narrative within the HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) community by speaking to classes to enlighten students about the career opportunities the trucking industry has to offer.

It is Bibb’s mission to continue to bring awareness of inclusion in leadership among the trucking industry. He is an inspiration to many within trucking, from drivers, to other leaders.

“I want to be a resource,” he said. “I have had many drivers call me to let me know they appreciate my presence and leadership. It made them feel like they have a voice.”