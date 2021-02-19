Black History Month leaders: LaQuenta Jacobs champions inclusivity in transportation industry

LaQuenta Jacobs
LaQuenta Jacobs, the chief diversity officer for XPO Logistics Inc., is recognized as one of this year’s Black History Month Leaders who are helping to move America forward every day. (Courtesy: XPO Logistics Inc.)

During Black History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) is recognizing the achievements of professional truck drivers for their modern-day successes in the trucking industry.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer for XPO Logistics Inc., is recognized as one of this year’s Black History Month leaders who are helping to move America forward every day.

Jacobs first joined XPO Logistics in 2018 as the head of human resources. Last year, the company appointed her as its first chief diversity officer. In this new role, she is responsible for helping her organization drive diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

During her 23-year career, Jacobs has championed inclusivity while serving in senior human-resources roles with well-known companies such as Delta Air Lines Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Turner Broadcasting System Inc. and Georgia-Pacific.

Jacobs describes herself as “solutions-driven” by nature. She said she enjoys working in the transportation industry because she likes “the solutions that we drive to our customers, shareholders and people in general.”

“Transportation connects people, goods and communities,” Jacobs noted when discussing the industry.

“I have found a unique connection between DE&I and the trucking industry,” she said. “In my opinion, the two share the same goals, which is the connection of people to resources. Logistics and supply chain are the vehicles that connect people to goods and services in the same way that diversity, equity and inclusion connect people to a company culture; they go hand in hand.”

