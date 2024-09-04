Blackhawk Transport names Reed as marketing chief

BELOIT, Wisc – Blackhawk Transport, Inc., along with Blackhawk Logistics, LLC, announced the appointment of Jonathon Reed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. With over 20 years of experience delivering strategic and customized fleet solutions for prominent brands, Reed will report directly to CEO Mike Holloway and join the company’s leadership team, overseeing brand strategy, marketing, creative solutions, and service communications.

“Jonathon is a seasoned sales executive with a deep understanding of customer-specific needs and the vital role that transformative supply chain solutions play as value-added services,” said Holloway. “Our growth has been driven largely by word of mouth and client referrals, thanks to our operations team’s passion and reputation for exceptional service. Jonathon will elevate our marketing efforts by driving new business, enhancing customer retention, and fostering client partnerships.”

Reed’s experience includes his roles as Vice President of Business Development at both Ryder and Cardinal Logistics Management, where he focused on dedicated transportation services. His career in transportation began in Columbus, OH, as a Management Trainee at Ryder Truck Rental.

“I am excited to join Blackhawk Transport and Blackhawk Logistics at such a pivotal moment in their transformation,” said Reed. “I have great confidence in our innovative services, unique client solutions, and cost competitiveness, and I see tremendous growth opportunities ahead.”

Reed will be based in Columbus, Ohio.