Illinois tollway seeks firms for design and construction management as part of the Move Illinois

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — The Illinois Tollway announced that it is seeking professional engineering firms to provide design and construction management services for five new contracts anticipated to be awarded in early 2025.

The contracts will provide for an estimated $14 million in contracts related to work in the 16-year, $15 billion Move Illinois capital program.

Firms interested in submitting Statements of Interest as prime consultants or participating on contracts as subconsultants are invited to attend an optional virtual pre-proposal meeting on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Registration information is available here.

Contracts being advertised today include:

One contract for ITS design services on the I-490 Tollway Project

One contract for construction management services for toll plaza improvements

One contract for construction management services for fiber-optic improvements on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)

One contract for construction management services upon request systemwide

One contract for construction management services for facilities

Firms interested in submitting a proposal can view the Professional Services Bulletin, PSB 24-3, under the Doing Business section on the Tollway’s website www.illinoistollway.com for more information.

Submissions are due by 4:30 p.m. on September 27, 2024, with contracts expected to be awarded by the Illinois Tollway Board of Directors in early 2025, with work expected to begin in 2025.

Illinois Tollway professional engineering services contracts are selected in accordance with the qualifications-based selection process (Illinois Public Act 87-673 (30 ILCS 535/1-535/80) Architectural, Engineering and Land Surveying Qualifications-Based Selection Act), which requires state agencies to select professional architects, engineers and surveyors on the basis of demonstrated competence and professional qualifications. All contracts are presented to the Illinois Tollway Board of Directors for review and approval.

The Illinois Tollway provides detailed information about current Tollway construction and professional engineering services contracts through the Construction Contract Tracker on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com.

Contractors and consultants can also access resources online to help them learn about how to do business with the Tollway, including construction bid-letting schedules, professional service bulletins, manuals and construction bid calendars, as well as Technical Assistance and Partnering for Growth programs. These resources can be found in the Doing Business section of the Tollway’s website.